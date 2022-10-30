George Michael Cheney

Jan. 26, 1957 - Oct. 27, 2022

FLEMING - George Michael Cheney, 65, of Fleming, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, with his children by his side.

Michael was born in Auburn, NY on January 26, 1957, to the late Clarence Jr. and Suzanne Southworth Cheney. He proudly served his country with the US Navy from 1975-1979 and retired from Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 267.

Michael is survived by his loving children, Nicole (Ken) Delaney and Michael (Erica) Cheney; his grandchildren, whom he adored: Grace, Logan, Alivia, Michael and Arthur; siblings: Cindy Porpilia,

Kelly (Scott) Irrgang, Vic (Terry) Cheney, Joe (Alice) Cheney; several nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Matthew Porpilia; nephews Victor Cheney and Gregory Thomas.

Private services will be held at the convience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.