George N. Raymond

He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen "Ki" Raymond in 2013. He retired from New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) in 1979 after 37 years. He served proudly in the United States Army Air Corps in WWII where he was a Radar Technician in the Asian and Pacific Theaters including operating radar units on top of Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima.

He was a Past Commander and Life Member of the W. Mynderse Rice American Legion Post 97 of Auburn, NY and a current Life Member of the James Harvey Spire American Legion Post 787 in Cicero, NY. He was also a Past Chef De Gare of the Cayuga County Voiture Chapter 1064 of the 40 & 8, and Member of the VFW Post 1975 in Auburn, and a Life Member of the Auburn ELKS Lodge 474.

He was a meticulous man of many talents, not the least of which was his self-taught construction and wood working, and numerous other skills and abilities. He was also a perfectionist in whatever the final product (or activity) was and made sure that it was the best it could possibly be. He made many beautiful things such as furniture, which was primarily for just himself, family and a few friends. He had been an active golfer and member at several area golf courses until an injury several years ago prevented him from ever playing again. He and Ki enjoyed not only golf, but also attending and hosting many social gatherings, and they both very much enjoyed having everyone's company anytime they could.