George P. Gaylo

FAIRPORT — George P. Gaylo, 77, of Fairport, and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Frank and Mary (Fallet) Gaylo and had resided for more than 45 years in the Fairport area of Rochester.

George retired after 37 years of service for Mobil Chemical in Macedon. George was a West High School graduate, Class of 1962 and graduated with his Bachelor and Master's degree in finance from Clarkson University.

George loved helping people, and often tutored children in the public schools. He was an avid New York Yankees and Syracuse University basketball fan. George was a devout Catholic and active in St. Jerome's Church, where he participated in their choir. He was a longtime Little League baseball coach and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. George's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and cherished all the special memories with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Frances "Fran" (Spinelli) Gaylo, of Fairport; three children: Christine (Patrick) Farrell, of CT, Lisa (Jeffrey) Waite, of VA, Joseph Gaylo, of VA; six grandchildren: Dan, Ryan and Leah Farrell, Andrew, Austin and Emily Waite; a sister, Donna (Jerry) Arliss; as well as several relatives in both the Spinelli and Gaylo families.

A private service and entombment in St. Joseph's Mausoleum will be held this Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Jerome's Church at a later date and time that will be announced.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pettigrass Funeral Home of Auburn.