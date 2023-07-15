George R. Komer

NEW HOPE — George R. Komer, 98, passed away peacefully July 9, 2023 at The Commons, Auburn, NY.

Survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Joyce Irene Komer; children: Catherine Myers (Victor), Mark Komer (Glenda), G. Michael Komer (Laurel Midgley), Susan Kennedy (late William), Elizabeth Komer (Donald Alvord); 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.

Graveside service will be held privately for family.

Memorial gifts may be donated to the Mid-Lakes United Methodist Church, 3703 State Rt. 41A, Moravia, NY 13118 or Four Town Rescue Squad, 5923 New Hope Road, Moravia, NY 13118.

For a complete story of George's very full life, please visit www.robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.