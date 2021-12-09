George R. Wood

Aug. 14, 1973 - Dec. 3, 2021

AUBURN — George R. Wood, 48, of Canoga Road passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Born in Auburn, Aug. 14, 1973, the son of Darcel O'Connor Clark and the late Arthur Wood, George was employed as a Union Carpenter with Henderson-Johnson of Syracuse. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing year round. George was a jack of all trades and would help anyone who was in need.

In addition to his mother, Darcel and her husband, Bill Clark, he is survived by three children: Dallas Wood, of Rome, Chelcie Wood, of Sylvan Beach and Charlie Rose Wood, of Camden; three grandchildren: Maylyn, Aurora and Harper; and several aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews. In additon to his father, Arthur, he was predeceased by a sister, Diane A. Wood Zelehowsky.

At the family's request, there are no funeral services at this time.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com