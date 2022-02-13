George Randolf Harris III

April 23, 1920 - Feb. 7, 2022

WYNANTSKILL - George Randolf Harris, III, 101, formerly of Weedsport, NY died Monday, February 7, 2022, peacefully in his sleep at home after a slow decline over the past few months.

Born in Asheville, NC, he was the son of the late George Randolf Harris, Jr. and Sybil (Burton) Harris. He was husband for 60 years of the late Margaret (Suydam) Harris and companion of Eva Varady. He had resided in Weedsport from 1953 and in 2010 moved to Wynantskill until his death. He attended the University of Pittsburgh until he was called to serve in the Navy in WWII.

George owned and operated Harris Associates, Inc. as an Automotive Representative in the 1960s until he retired at the age 88.

George's love for automobiles was not only reflected in this job, but also to racing at Watkins Glen in the early '50s. He was a member of the Arabian Horse Association along with his late wife. They bred, raised and showed horses throughout the USA and Canada. George was most passionate about traveling, whether it being by land, air, or sea. He was especially fond of cruises, which started at a very young age with his mother. Being an avid world traveler, he had visited every continent and all the states in the USA.

Survivors in addition to his partner, Eva Varady; include his children Carole Johnson (Dudley Johnson), Rodney Burton (Patricia) Harris, Wendy Liggett Harris, Peter Suydam (Vickie) Harris, and Kim Bedell (Thomas) Dooley; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son George Randolf Harris IV.

Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon prior to the funeral service at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will be in Weedsport at Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of George Randolf Harris III to the International Motor Racing Research Center in Watkins Glen, NY.

