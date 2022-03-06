George Rusin Jr.

AUBURN - George Rusin Jr. went home with the Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital.

George was predeceased by his father George, daughter Brandy and brother Gary.

George is survived by his mother Joan; his son George III (Beth); and his daughter Amanda; sisters Arleen (Rick), Alison (Jim), Alisa (Kevin); and brother Joel (Linda). George had two grandsons; and three granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.

George was a Maintenance Mechanic for the City of Auburn retiring in 2001. George adored and loved his mother, children and grandchildren beyond any words.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers, please consider purchasing a tree in memory of George.