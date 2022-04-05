Georgene Burnett

UNION SPRINGS — Georgene Burnett, 81, of Union Springs went to be with her Lord after a long illness on April 3, 2022.

Georgene was born the daughter of the late William and Mary (Beardsley) Pinckney

She was a lifelong resident of Union Springs, a retired Cayuga County Home Health Aide; a beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend. She was known for her great big heart, her love of God, family, friends, and of course the Yankees.

She was also known for her love of animals, especially her cats and her precious Yorkie, Sadie Mae. Georgene had a contagious smile, beautiful blue eyes, and a warm, friendly, inviting personality. She never met a stranger, every person to her was just a friend she hadn't met yet. She always saw the good in people and would welcome the opportunity to tell the people she loved how special they were every time she spoke to them.

Before she became ill, she loved crafting, gardening and cooking for her family. She enjoyed making and send cards for every occasion. Georgene also loved spending time with George, her husband of 53 years. She was his bride and affectionately referred to her as his baby girl. She fiercely loved, and enjoyed spending time with her children, and grandchildren, and caring for others.

She is survived by her husband, George Burnett; her daughter, Lorrie Johnson (Corey); and stepsons: Todd Burnett (Dawn), Scott Burnett (Jenny); her siblings: Dorthy (Mekeel), Peg (Delorenzo); grandchildren: Michael Hoepfl, Jameson Johnson, Kayleigh Torres (Antonio), Emileigh Johnson, Tyler Burnett, Danielle Rotko (Andrew), TJ Burnett (Maria), Corey Burnett, Chad Burnett (Amanda), Brooke; great-grandchildren: Tony, Taya, Blake, Baylee, and Logan; her very special nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Georgene was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Mary Pinkney, her siblings: Richard, Stella (Kindrew), Betty (Chamberlain), Nancy (Berlison), brothers Bob and BIll Pinckney, and granddaughter, Ashlee.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday April 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Scipio Baptist Church, Route 34B, Union Springs, NY 13160. Reception to follow. Condolences may be at www.brewfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Georgene Burnett name to the Fleming #2 Fire Dept., 5024 State Route 34, Auburn, NY 13021.