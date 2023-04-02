Georgia (Gates) Davison

MORAVIA - Georgia (Gates) Davison, 66, of Moravia, NY passed away peacefully at home March 15, 2023. She grew up in Liverpool, NY and spent many summers and vacations at Millsite Lake in Redwood, NY.

She worked and volunteered for many years at Powers Library and the Moravia schools, as well as leading Girl and Cub Scouts. She loved gardening, reading, animals, sewing, and all kinds of crafts.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen; as well as her father, Gene Gates; and brother, Douglas Gates. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Gates; sisters Karen Moore and Elaine Cordova; daughter, Laura Lewis; son, Adam Davison; and three grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary or your local animal shelter.