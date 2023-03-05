Georgia Lillian Murphy

May 17, 1924 - Feb. 21, 2023

ROCHESTER - Georgia Lillian (Stieler) Murphy passed away, at age 98, on February 21, 2023 in Rochester, NY.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Murphy; parents, Lillian and George Stieler; sister, Esther Champlin; and grandson, Christopher Knowles.

She was a graduate of Auburn East High School and the Eastman School of Music. She was a retired music teacher in the Auburn School District, played with the Auburn Vochestra, and performed with her husband with the Auburn Civic Band – often as soloist. In addition to various recital performances, she was also a choir director of First Presbyterian Church.

After her husband's passing, she moved to Jacksonville, FL, where she continued her music and love of teaching for many years until her move to Rochester 18 years ago.

She loved reading, gardening, and attending concerts at Eastman, Hochstein, Jacksonville Symphony, and the Rochester Philharmonic.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Murphy (Randy) Kemp, Eileen Murphy (Mark) Knowles; grandchildren Megan (Jason Barth) Kemp, Michael (Anna) Kemp, Emily (Victor Martinez) Knowles, and Richard Knowles; great-grandchildren Cadence and Connor Kemp-Barth, and Liam, Ethan, and Liliana Martinez.

Calling hours will be held at Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home in Rochester, NY on March 14, 2023 4:00-7:00 PM, with a memorial service at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM, followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in honor of Edward and Georgia Murphy to the Hochstein School of Music at 50 North Plymouth Avenue, Rochester, NY 14614.