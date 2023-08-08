Gerald E. 'Jerry' Withers, Jr.

WATERLOO - Gerald "Jerry" Withers, Jr., 59, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Geneva General Hospital with his wife, Robin, at his side; his beloved Kraftwerk played softly.

In keeping with Jerry's wishes, there are no public services. He will be laid to rest in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Tarrytown, NY.

Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Jerry was born in Auburn, NY, the son of Heide (Balz) and the late Gerald E. Withers, Sr. Jerry made the decision to return to the states, after living in Germany for about 25 years, to further his education. He had it all planned out; although some family and friends never thought he could pull it off, he knew he could, and he did in record time!

He received his Associate's degree from Cayuga Community College in Radio & TV. Jerry achieved a dual major at Syracuse University when he received his Bachelor's in International Relations and German Language. Lastly, Jerry received his Master's degree in International Business Management from Shiller International University in Germany. Jerry had previously achieved the equivalent of a Bachelor's degree in Photography from his apprenticeship, and utilized that in cancer research, photographing cancer biopsies.

Jerry was proud of working for SAP America, for a month shy of 20 years. As a computer consultant and mentor, Jerry relished the relationships with his co-workers. He may NOT have always been the most tactful, but he was ALWAYS honest!

Jerry married Robin, three years after meeting online, on a grassy knoll overlooking the beach in Deerfield Beach, FL. After moving to Germany for a year, so Jerry could stay current with the SAP software, they returned to the states to eventually settle in an 1850 Greek Revival in Waterloo, NY.

Jerry was an active member of the DNC; as well as Amiga groups in Florida, Germany, and New York.

Jerry is survived by wife of 20 years, Robin; mother, Heide Withers; brothers: Richard "Alex" (Brigitte) Liebold and Christopher "Jamie" Withers and his fiance Melanie Frohn; nephews: Jan Robin Senner and Cameron Jay Withers; niece, Danielle Lara-Marie Withers; great-niece, Ariella Snow Withers; as well as many friends and extended family. Jerry was predeceased by his father, Gerald, Sr.

