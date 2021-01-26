Gerald E. Treat

CATO/MERIDIAN — Gerald E. Treat passed away Thursday at the age of 88. Son of the late Floyd and Gladys Treat.

He grew up in Union Springs and was a lifelong resident of the Cato-Meridian area. Gerald joined the US Army in 1952, serving in Korea, receiving two Bronze Stars, the Presidential Unit Citation at Rok Da Go, the United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Metal and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal. Upon his return, he completed his service in the National Guard, being honorably discharged in 1960.

In 1960 he married the love his life, the late Carol Aleata Hastings Treat. Gerald worked for the NYS Department of Transportation for 34 years, retiring in 1992 as a foreman. He also worked for many auctioneers over the years and loved spending time with and talking to people. He was a member of the Cato Senior Citizens and was a volunteer driver for the Scat Van for many years. Jerry was a fan of tractor pulls and attended many events where he would talk "tractors" with his friends. He loved to putter and build things and was especially proud of his lawn, garden and flower beds.