Gerald 'Gerry' 'Pat' R. Henry

Aug. 8, 1933 - Dec. 23, 2020

LIVONIA - Gerald "Gerry" "Pat" R. Henry of Livonia, at age, 87, Gerry passed peacefully at his home on December 23, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1933 in Conesus, NY to the late George and Neva (Rightmeyer) Henry. He was also predeceased by his wife, Joan Marie (Gebo) Henry and brothers William, John, Howard, and James Henry.

Survived by children Steven Henry of VA, George (Mary) Henry of FL, Tracy (James) Moulton of Auburn, Susan (Michael) Reed of FL, and Cynthia Patterson of Auburn; grandchildren Stephanie, Jennifer, Connie, Travis, Trenton, Roland, and Ryan; many great-grandchildren; sisters Nellie Rossborough of Groveland and Arlene Moyer of Livonia; also survived by many other loving family and friends.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 3-5pm at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 21 Big Tree Street, Rte 15 & 20A, Livonia, NY where his funeral service will be held at 5pm, following calling hours. Rev. Dan Finch will be the celebrant. Burial, with military honors, will be held at 10am on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave. Ext., Auburn, NY.