Gerald 'Gerry' Richard Clark

Nov. 21, 1927 - Dec. 6, 2021

AUBURN — Gerald "Gerry" Richard Clark, 94, of Auburn, NY passed away on Dec. 6, 2021 at Matthew House.

Gerry was born in Genoa, NY on Nov. 21, 1927, the son of the late Floyd and Mildred Clark.

Gerry served his country in the Army, stationed in Germany. Upon his discharge he went to work for CONTEL in Cato, NY retiring in 1989 after 36 years as a linesman. After retirement he and his brother, Don spent many days together working odd jobs for family, friends and strangers alike as well as countless hours volunteering at St. Luke's Church where he was a member and trustee. On Nov. 21, 2002 the Cayuga County Legislature proclaimed the day as "Gerald R. Clark Day in Cayuga County” for his service and dedication to the church. Gerry loved traveling whether it be as a member of the Springport Seniors or with his family, visiting Alaska, Hawaii and many states throughout the US and Canada. At 91 years young he was zip lining with family in Hawaii. He was an avid hunter, never missing opening day of deer season. He was a devoted Mets fan who enjoyed taking in games in person along with Syracuse basketball and football and the Buffalo Bills. Gerry valued time spent with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren and grand dogs.

He is survived by his daughters: Coylynn (Charles) Cator and Tracy (Joseph) Nolan; grandchildren: Sean and Scott Cator, Stephanie (Tyler) Perkins, Joshua Curtis, Eric Clark, Noah LaForce; great-grandchildren: Caiden and Riley Clark; twin brother, Donald (Jean) Clark; sister, Lois Gilmore; brother-in-law, Kent Bordwel;, son-in-law, Vince Rone and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gerry was predeceased by his wife, Beverly of 44 years; their daughter, Norene Rone; his sister, Marjorie Bordwell and a brother-in-law, Glen Gilmore.

We would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Matthew House for the care, love and compassion you gave to our beloved father/grandfather over the last few months ... angels are at work there every day! We would also like to thank the staff of Hospice, especially Norma.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gerald's memory to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Luke's Church, 25 Seminary St., Auburn, NY with the Rev. Gail Mucky, Pastor officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be held in Soule Cemetery. Calling hours will also be held in St. Luke's Church from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Face masks are required. Farrell's Funeral Service Inc., 84 South St. Auburn, NY.