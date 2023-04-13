Gerald J. Gratton

Nov. 5, 1940 - April 7, 2023

SCHWENKSVILLE, PA — Gerald J. Gratton, 82, of Schwenksville, PA, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Sunrise of Exton, Exton. He was born on Nov. 5, 1940 in Auburn, NY to the late Irene (nee Harple) and Joseph Henry Gratton.

Jerry honorably served in the National Guard Reserves for six years and was later employed at both Teleflex and Triumph Controls until his retirement.

In his spare time, he would dabble in woodworking. A skilled craftsman, he built everything from bookcases to a home deck. Additionally, Jerry helped with set construction for the musicals at Bishop Shanahan High School for 17 years, long after his daughter graduated.

Jerry was a sports fan. He was an avid, lifelong bowler who bowled in several leagues over the years. He played golf in nice weather. An Eagles and Phillies fan, Jerry especially loved watching a good football game and cheering at his grandsons' ice hockey games.

Known by the call sign K2QPC, Jerry was also an amateur ham radio operator. He enjoyed a nightly bowl of ice cream, typically mint chocolate chip.

Jerry is survived by his best friend, Rody (nee Mitchell) Gratton; his children: Christopher and wife Dorene, and MaryAnn; his grandchildren: Christopher, Tyler, and Dylan; and his siblings: Judith (nee Gratton) Teelon and Kenneth Gratton; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Road, Paoli, PA. The officiant will be Fr. John Joseph Novielli, O. Praem. Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to Paoli Hospital or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be offered online at www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com.