Gerald J. Patience
AUBURN - Gerald J. Patience, 75 of Auburn passed away Sunday morning, December 18, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Gerald and Frances (Vistocco) Patience. "Jerry" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1966 and received his associates degree from Auburn Community College. Jerry served our country honorably in the Navy, during the Vietnam War, aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 30 years of service. Jerry was a member of the zoning board for the Town of Sennett and was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church. He was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan. Jerry cherished the times spent with his family, and enjoyed coaching his son Brian's hockey team. Together with his wife Pam, they loved the many trips to North Carolina and the annual vacation to Disneyworld. Jerry enjoyed a good cup of coffee.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Pamela ( Trama) Patience of Auburn; son, Dr. Brian ( Elizabeth) Patience of NC; a sister, Elaine Kozub of Corland; sister-in-law, Jill Wood; brother-in-law, Robert Trama as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Paul Kozub.
Calling hours are this Thursday from 4-6 pm in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum, where military honors will be accorded. Friends and relatives are invited to join the family Friday, December 23 at 10:30 am in St. Mary's Church for Jerry's Mass of Christian burial.
A special thank you to the very caring and dedicated staff at the Wilmont Cancer Center at Strong Memorial Hospital, especially Dr. Passero, head nurse Megan and ICU unit at Strong .