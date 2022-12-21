Gerald J. Patience

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Gerald and Frances (Vistocco) Patience. "Jerry" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1966 and received his associates degree from Auburn Community College. Jerry served our country honorably in the Navy, during the Vietnam War, aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 30 years of service. Jerry was a member of the zoning board for the Town of Sennett and was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church. He was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan. Jerry cherished the times spent with his family, and enjoyed coaching his son Brian's hockey team. Together with his wife Pam, they loved the many trips to North Carolina and the annual vacation to Disneyworld. Jerry enjoyed a good cup of coffee.