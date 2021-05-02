Gerald "Jerry" Apone

AUBURN - Gerald "Jerry" Apone, 92, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 30, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Italy the son of the late Giuseppe and Rosa (Crisci) Apone.

Gerald was a longtime tool and dye maker, having formerly worked at Sylvania, Welch Allen, Camillus Cutlery, and retired from Ithaca Gun Company.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie Apone, of Auburn; daughter Jane (Jim) Wood of Seneca Falls; two grandsons, Jimmy (Danielle) Wood and Michael Wood; two great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins both locally and in Italy.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a son Dr. Joseph Apone.

The family will greet any friends and relatives this Monday, May 3, 2021 from 11-12 p.m. inside the Pettigrass Funeral Home, with services to immediately follow at noon in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.