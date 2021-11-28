Gerald 'Jerry' B. Francisco

April 16, 1933 - Nov. 25, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Gerald "Jerry" B. Francisco, 88, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his home in Weedsport, with his loving family at his side.

Jerry was born in Penfield, NY, on April 16, 1933. He was son of the late George and Flora Francisco. He proudly served in the United States Navy, primarily aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Prior to his retirement, Jerry was a correction officer at Auburn State Prison. He coached Little League baseball and was an active member, including at times the President of the Weedsport Lion's Club. Jerry also was a member of the LaBluff Cole American Legion #911. He served on the Cayuga County Planning Board along with the Weedsport Zoning Board of Appeals. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Weedsport.

Jerry's favorite pastime was spending time with his family. He participated in many hobbies and activities, including Syracuse Orange sports, Yankees baseball, fishing, reading, playing cards, bowling and always working on a home project.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by stepfather, Harry; and sister, Phyllis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jean (Houghtaling) Francisco; brother, Lynn (Elsie) of Wolcott, NY; two sons, Jeff (Terryann) of Brewerton, NY, John (Chris) of Brewerton, NY; and a daughter, Laurie Leitten of Weedsport. NY; along with grandchildren Bryce Leitten, Juno, Maria, and Evan Francisco; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks goes out to his caregivers during his time of need. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088 or the Weedsport First United Methodist Church, Weedsport, NY.

Private visitation along with a private service will be held at the White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. Spring Burial will take place at the Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.