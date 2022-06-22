 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald "Jerry" Bowen

Gerald "Jerry" Bowen

Gerald "Jerry" Bowen

Feb. 21, 1946 - May 25, 2022

MORAVIA - Gerald "Jerry" Bowen, lifetime resident of Moravia was born on February 21, 1946, passed away in Cooperstown Hospital May 25, 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Eva Coon and Howard Bowen, and younger brother David.

Survived by his sister Shirley (Tracy); brother Doug (Lucy); son Ron Hall; daughters: Tina, Brenda and Denise; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews; and many friends.

Jerry was a proud veteran of the US Army and served in Viet Nam.

Jerry was a retiree of the Cayuga County Sheriffs Department.

Jerry collected classic tractors and often drove one in local parades. He also showed them at the NYS Fair. Jerry loved all animals and often had one or more dogs. Jerry was an involved member of AA for many years.

Arrangements by Shurtliff Funeral Home in Lansing, NY. There was no funeral, calling hours or burial.

