Gerald L. Storrs

AUBURN — Gerald L. Storrs, 87, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Robbins Storrs.

Gerald was a firefighter for almost 30 years for the Auburn Fire Department and charter bus driver for Onondaga Coach for 35 years. He was also an amateur ham operator for over 60 years. Gerald enjoyed woodworking and painting out in the shop and collecting antique hand planes. He most of all loved seeing all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren come around and visit him.

He is survived by his children: Mark (Marylynn) Storrs, Suszanne (John) Lamaster and Stephen Storrs; grandchildren: Brian Storrs, Marc (Nicole) Storrs, Sarah (Tim) Sliwka, David (Danielle) Storrs, Joe (Maureene) Foster and Samantha (John) Burtless; great-grandchildren: Charles, Evelyn, Jenna, Jack, Mallory, Maddlynn, Clayton, Marcus, Hunter, Ethen and Anastasia; special friend, Lynn Kimak; sister, Janice Durbin; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Gerald was predeceased by his wife, Margarette Storrs, son, Gerald D. Storrs and infant great-granddaughter, Josephine Burtless.

There will be calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.