Gerald Shaw

Jan. 16, 1915 - Sept. 24, 2021

NILES — Gerald Shaw, 106, of Rockefeller Road, Niles, left his earthly home to be reunited with his savior and his wife and soulmate, Ada (Rosecrans) Shaw on Sept. 24, 2021. Gerald was born on Jan. 16, 1915 in Summerhill, NY. He was the son of Claude and Bertha (Peacock) Shaw. At the time of his passing, he was the oldest living citizen in the Town of Niles.

In 1941, Gerald enlisted in the Army with his three brothers, Everett, Kenneth and Wilfred Shaw. He served in India and North Africa during World War II. Upon his return he married Ada on Jan. 26, 1946. They were married for 67 years until Ada's passing on April 21, 2013. After his return from the service, he began his farming career. He retired from farming at the age of 64 enabling Gerald and Ada to enjoy winters in Arizona for 25 years.

Even though Gerald and Ada didn't have any children, their lives were full of friends and family who enjoyed card games, endless stories and wonderful meals with the couple. Friends often made the Shaw home a destination on their trips, staying for multiple days of good times and laughter. Gerald was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Moravia and the Niles Senior Citizens.