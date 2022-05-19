Gerald Vernon Turk

SENNETT - Gerald Vernon Turk, 93, of Sennett, passed away at his home on May 16, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Gerald was born in Spencer, NY and was the son of the late Ernest and Vera (Crandall) Turk. Enlisted in the US Army, PFC Gerald V. Turk proudly served his Country during WWII and was stationed in Korea as a heavy machine gunner.

He was a 1949 West High School graduate and retired from Alco Engines where he was employed as a machinist in the union for 20 years, and then later promoted working in industrial engineering and quality control for the remaining 35 years.

He married the love of his life, Althea (Crook) Turk, on April 18, 1953, and together they raised eight children. Gerald was an only child and always said that God had a great sense of humor by giving him eight children.

Gerald traveled extensively in the United States and Canada and one of his favorite trips was with three of his children to the United Kingdom.

He enjoyed golfing, coin and stamp collecting and had a passion for history and story-telling. He loved his family more than anything and wanted to be together with all of them any chance he had.

In addition to his wife of 69 years, Althea; he is survived by children David Turk (Vara Neverow), Gerald E. Turk (Jaqueline Eddy), Ronald Turk (Michele Turk), Cynthia Rosenau, Valerie Heath (Douglas Heath), Mary Dell Dickson (Joseph Dickson), Vera Turk and Patrick Turk (Lindsay Turk), 24 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother and sister in-law, Larry and Mary Crook; four nieces; and two nephews. He was predeceased by beloved grandson, Andrew Lawrence.

Family will greet friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 , 2022 at Willard Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 1:30 p.m. A private family burial with military honors will be held in Soule Cemetery.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.