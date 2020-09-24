× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Geraldine Anderson Hogan

Oct. 15, 1947 — Sept. 21, 2020

AUBURN — Geraldine “Jerry” Hogan loving wife and mother of three boys, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 72, peacefully surrounded by her family after a short illness at the home of her son and daughter-in-law.

Jerry was born on Oct. 15, 1947 in Auburn to Mary Gasparro Anderson and Alvin Anderson Sr.

Jerry was a graduate of West High school and married her high school sweetheart, Art Hogan in 1966. Together they raised their three boys in a home they built together in 1972.

Jerry organized many “Emerson Park Lake Dance Reunions” in the early 2000s and in the 1980s she helped provide leadership to the Auburn Boys and Girls baseball league. She worked at Sears as a sales associate for 18 years and loved helping reoccurring clients make new purchases. After retirement for the last five years she worked part-time at Lowes in Auburn where she loved interacting with old friends and old school classmates.

Jerry loved to travel, spending time with family and friends. She loved a good laugh.