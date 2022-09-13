Geraldine E. Becker

1935 – 2022

THROOP — Geraldine E. (Churney) Becker, 87, of Throop, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Geraldine was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Roland and Neva (Wilson) Withers.

Until her retirement, she had been employed by McQuay International. She enjoyed traveling, including numerous trips to Florida to visit her grand and great-grandchildren. She loved her flower garden and collecting Thimbles.

She is survived by her daughters: Karen Howell Bovee (Paul), of FL and Deborah Gregory, of Auburn; two granddaughters: Sandy (Tim) Dudley and Casey (Todd) Warner, of FL; and four great-grandchildren: Alexander and Christopher Dudley and Alexis and Marissa King.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Paul Churney and John Becker, her sisters, Ruth Jupin, Frances Bushnell, and Marge Churney, and her brothers, Roland William and Jerry Withers.

Services for Geraldine will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are private.

