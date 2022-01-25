Geraldine E. Revette

April 22, 1937 - Jan. 22, 2022

PORT BYRON — Geraldine E. Revette, 84, of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mrs. Revette was born in Weedsport, NY on April 22, 1937, to the late Henry and Florence (Spade) Goodrich.

Mrs. Revette was previously employed with Leondardi Manufacturing Co. in Weedsport. She enjoyed doing puzzles and birdwatching. Geraldine had a love for animals, especially for her beloved dogs. She loved her red lipstick and would never go out without it.

Geraldine is survived by her sons: Chris (Sue) Revette and Scott Revette; her grandchildren: Julie (Mark) Soutar, Tami (Daniel) Burkholder, Terri (Marc) Revette Locastro, Chris Revette, Jr., Amber Revette, Scott Revette and Jade (David) Kalet; several great-grandchildren; and her brother Francis (Darcy) Goodrich.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was predeceased by her husband, Felix Revette.

Donations in memory of Geraldine may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport and will be held privately. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.