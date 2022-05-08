Geraldine 'Gerry' F. Panarisi

Nov. 16, 1949 - May 2, 2022

AUBURN - Geraldine "Gerry" F. Panarisi, 72, of Auburn, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Gerry was born in Auburn NY on November 16, 1949, to the late George J. and Pearl A. (Friga) Panarisi.

She was employed with Auburn Community Hospital in Dietary for over 20 years. Gerry was an avid NY Mets and Washington Redskins fan. She enjoyed baking, especially Christmas cookies for her loved ones. Gerry loved keeping in touch with her friends and classmates through Facebook.

Gerry is survived by her sister, Cheryl (John) Wojeski; her brother, George Panarisi; nephew, Michael J. (Jackie) Wojeski; nieces Kristy Wojeski and Arryn Samarisi; great-nieces Arielle Greck, Bethany Wojeski and Madalyn Samarisi; great-nephews Zachery Wojeski and Michael Samarisi; great-great-nephews Tucker and Nathan; and her beloved cat Mr. Bojangles.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Donations in Gerry's memory, may be made to St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St. To offer condolences please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.