Gerlando DiMora

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Gerlando "Jerry" DiMora, 84, passed away on February 25, 2023 at Advent Heath Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL, with his family by his side.

Jerry was born in Siculiana, Sicily and immigrated to the U.S. in 1955. For over 30 years, he worked at New Process Gear in Syracuse, NY.

After retiring, he would stay busy by cooking and working clambakes where he would open clams. He also helped his grandson at his restaurant.

He later moved to Daytona Beach Shores where he enjoyed the sunshine and warm weather.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Carmela "Carol" (LoCastro) DiMora; his daughter, Dominica "Debbie" Siracusa (Nicholas Siracusa); great-grandchildren Elliana and Mila Siracusa; brother-in-law, Anthony (Barbara) Locastro along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Anthony and Vincent DiMora, and great-granddaughter, Lailah Hope Siracusa.

Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family and his infectious smile would light up any room.

A mass of Christian burial and a celebration of Jerry's life will take place at a later date.

Contributions in Jerry's memory can be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family.