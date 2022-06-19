Gertrude Capocefalo (Piscitell)

FINGER LAKES - Gertrude Capocefalo (Piscitell) died peacefully at age 101 on June 16, 2022, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Gertrude grew up in Syracuse and later lived in Throop, NY, and Union Springs, NY, where she made many friends and had fond memories. She was a kind, funny and generous wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had unlimited love for her family.

She is survived by her two daughters: Valerie Prouten (Bruce) and Paula Capocefalo (Rob Outhouse); grandson Jamie Prouten (Leslie); granddaughter Jaylyn Edoo (Fairoze); great-grandsons: Greyson Prouten, Beckett Prouten and Riley Edoo.

Gertrude was predeceased by her sisters Ann Walter and Mary Callura and brothers Anthony, Louis, Peter, Michael, Angelo, Frank and her former husband Edward A. Capocefalo. She had many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to sincerely thank our "extended family" at the Finger Lakes Center for Living for their compassion, unlimited care and professionalism.

There will be no calling hours or service at Gertrude's request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.