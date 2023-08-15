AUBURN - Gertrude Lefevre, of Auburn, passed away on August 10, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. She is survived by her children, Roxie Collier, Sandra (Dean) McNabb and Robin (Fred) Murphy; along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter. Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Lester Swayne; her parents, Charles and Rose (Stern) Carpenter; her siblings; and her beloved dogs, Sniffer and Rosie.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Donations in Gertrude's name can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York Street, Auburn NY 13021 or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.