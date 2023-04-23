Gertrude M. (Yahn) Walsh

Aug. 2, 1924 - Nov. 19, 2022

COLUMBIA, MO - Gertrude M. (Yahn) Walsh, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on November 19, 2022, at the age of 98, in Columbia, MO. Born on August 2, 1924, in Auburn, NY, soon after her parents emigrated from Germany.

Later, Gert married Edward after he returned from the War in Europe in 1945. They were married for 58 years until his death in 2003. Together, they raised their family on Fourth Ave. and spent summers on Owasco Lake. She relished her family and the friends who often would stop by for tea.

She leaves behind their children Diane Mechowski (Richard), Kathleen Dorsey (John) and Anne Walsh of MO, Ron Walsh (Jane) of Skaneateles; and grandchildren Jason Dorsey, Alex Walsh and Julianna Mechowski.

She will be laid to rest beside Edward at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn, on May 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are welcome.

Condolences for the family may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.