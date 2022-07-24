Gertrude Marie (Mastin) Bosworth

April 30, 1931 - July 19, 2022

GARNER, NC — Gertrude Marie (Mastin) Bosworth, 91, of Garner, NC passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, July 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Gertrude was born in Genoa, NY on April 30, 1931, and raised in Genoa, NY. She graduated from Genoa Central School and then worked for Smith Corona prior to meeting her husband, R. Stillman Bosworth, whom she married Sept. 20, 1952.

They attended New Tribes Mission School in PA for a few years and then moved to Plainfield, VT with their five children. They later moved to Essex Center, VT until moving to Union Springs, NY in 1992. Gertrude and Stillman were very active in their church over the years and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Gertrude was a stay-at-home mom and loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She also provided childcare for several children over many years. In her spare time, Gertrude also enjoyed crocheting; creating beautiful doilies and afghans, adorable animals, and so much more; bringing joy to the many recipients of her labors of love.

Gertrude is survived by her son, George Bosworth and his wife, Penny, of Garner, NC; daughters: Dorothy Mickelsen and her husband, Tim, of Durham, NC, and Martha Luciano and her husband, Ed, of Naples, FL; son-in-law, Jim Fishburn, of Plymouth, IN; 14 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. Gertrude is also survived by her sister, Esther Stedge; and her brothers: Donald "Don" Mastin and Gerald "Jerry" Mastin.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Cindy Fishburn; son, John Bosworth; parents, Warren and Dorothy Mastin; and brother, Warren (Junie) Mastin, Jr.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery, 10 Cemetery Road, Essex Center, VT. A reception to follow will be held at the First Congregational Church, 39 Main Street, Essex Junction, VT from 3 to 5 p.m. We request you bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Gertrude to share.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, in memory of R. Stillman and Gertrude Bosworth.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.