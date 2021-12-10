 Skip to main content
Gertrude 'Nana' H. Nolan

POPLAR RIDGE — Gertrude "Nana" H. Nolan, 95, of Poplar Ridge, NY peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Brackett Maassen.

Gertrude was a very outgoing person with a big heart, and enjoyed laying out in the sun at Long Point and drinking a Pepsi. She would help anyone in need and loved spending time with her cats and watch the "Golden Girls." She also enjoyed spending time with Bobbi's children: MacKenzie and Codi.

She is survived by, six grandchildren: Dawn Nolan, Marc Nolan, Al Nolan, Aaron Nolan, Kyle Nolan and Bobbi Montone; niece, Patty Wunder; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Nolan and son, Tom Nolan.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Burial will be at Ridgeway Cemetery.

