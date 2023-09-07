Gertrude P. Wood

Sept. 30, 1933 - Aug. 31, 2023

WEEDSPORT - Gertrude P. Wood, 89, of Weedsport, passed away, Friday, August 31, 2023, at The Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Wood was born in Weedsport, NY on September 30, 1933, to the late Raymond and Fanny Johonnes Pichany. Gertrude was employed for over 25 years with S.E Nicholas Department Store as an assistant manager and then Auburn Memorial Hospital in housekeeping. She was a proud member of the Weedsport Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. Mrs. Wood enjoyed reading, crafting and traveling. She had a love for camping, especially at the state parks. Gertrude cherished the times she spent with her family.

Gertrude is survived by her children: Glenn Raymond (Melanie) Wood, Richard (Matty) Wood, David Wood, Debbie (Jim) Fleming, Sherry (Tom) Lovell; her grandchildren: Stephen, Melissa, Crystal, Justin, Michael, Matthew, Betsy, Meghan and Lilly; sixteen great-grandchildren; her siblings: Peg (Delbert) Sipes, Raymond (Cookie) Pichany, and Patricia (Wilbur) Mapley; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Glenn R. Wood; and her aunt, Alice Smith.

A funeral service will be held 11am on Saturday, September 30th at First Presbyterian Church of Weedsport, 8871 South Seneca St., Weedsport, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Weedsport or Weedsport Fire Department.

Gertrude's family would like to thank the staff at Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the kindness and compassionate care they provided.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Weedsport. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com