Gertrude (Parsell) Welch

March 16, 1927 - Aug. 23, 2022

AUBURN - It is with great sadness that we announce that passing of Gertrude Welch, 95, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, while in the care of the Finger Lakes Center of Living.

Known as "Billie" to most, but "Granny" to her adoring grand and great-grandchildren, she was born in Auburn, NY to Hubert and Marian Parsell on March 16, 1927. She was a graduate of Skaneateles High School and retired from Welch Allyn in 1992 after working over 25 years as a Shipping Clerk.

A resident of the Hamlet of Owasco until her placement at FLCL seven years ago, she was also a member of the Owasco Dutch Reformed Church. She could always be found outside in her yard mowing the lawn, tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, or sipping a glass of wine at the picnic table. Hosting family picnics and dinner celebrations were favorite memories.

She is survived by her son, Donald (Nancy) Hutson of Auburn; grandchildren Jennifer (Timothy) Baran of Elbridge, NY, Melissa Babcock of Jordan, NY, and Caren (Ken) Williams of Port Richey, FL. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Megan Baran, Ryan Baran, Brandon Babcock, Sydney Lawson, and Yasmine Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Billie was predeceased in death by her son, Gary Hutson; daughter, Cheri Lawrence; and grandson, Donnie Hutson; as well as her sisters, Peg Giacopasi and Caroline Fuller.

Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Owasco Reformed Church, 5105 Route 38A, Owasco, NY 13021.