Gilda Milani Hocutt

Feb. 13, 1935 - July 3, 2021

AURORA - Gilda Milani Hocutt passed away unexpectedly from complications of heart disease on July 3, 2021. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on February 13, 1935, the daughter of Albert and Thelma Milani. She was predeceased by her husband and best friend of 60 years, Grady Eugene Hocutt, as well as three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Beth Hocutt and her beloved grandson, Kyle Alexander Stewart.

Gilda (pronounced JILL-DA), or Gil as she was often called, was a delightful, compassionate and loving person. Throughout her life, she charmed everyone she met with her sweet laughter, her soft southern drawl, and her delightful sense of humor. She never failed to find something beautiful in everyone she met, and made sure to tell them what that something was, almost always making their life a better place to be through her observation.