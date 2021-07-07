Gilda Milani Hocutt
Feb. 13, 1935 - July 3, 2021
AURORA - Gilda Milani Hocutt passed away unexpectedly from complications of heart disease on July 3, 2021. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on February 13, 1935, the daughter of Albert and Thelma Milani. She was predeceased by her husband and best friend of 60 years, Grady Eugene Hocutt, as well as three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Beth Hocutt and her beloved grandson, Kyle Alexander Stewart.
Gilda (pronounced JILL-DA), or Gil as she was often called, was a delightful, compassionate and loving person. Throughout her life, she charmed everyone she met with her sweet laughter, her soft southern drawl, and her delightful sense of humor. She never failed to find something beautiful in everyone she met, and made sure to tell them what that something was, almost always making their life a better place to be through her observation.
She was not only a daughter, a wife, a mother and a grandmother, but a talented seamstress and craftsperson. She was also a strong advocate for kindness in a world that she worried was losing that attribute of late. She was a huge fan of such voices for change as Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow. She always adhered to the tenets of the "Golden Rule" and enjoyed communicating with people from all walks of life. Everyone she met was instantly put at ease by her welcoming presence and her ability to really listen and give good counsel. She always put others before herself.
There will be a Celebration of Gil's life held at the United Ministries of Aurora on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Friends may call at the church from 4:00 p.m. until, and after the time of the service. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.