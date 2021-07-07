Gillian Sheen Donaldson, M.B.E., D.D.S.

In addition to her dental work, Gillian did volunteer work with numerous Auburn civic initiatives and charities. Gillian also proudly served as a board member and President for the Auburn YMCA, for which she became a sporting advocate.

Gillian's love of sports was most evident from her success as a fencer. Gillian won the first of her 10 British national championships in 1949. Gillian also represented Great Britain in three Olympics (Helsinki 1952, Melbourne 1956, and Rome 1960) and won gold in 1956. Gillian maintained a life long love of the sport and she regularly served as a coach, volunteer, and referee well into her 60's. As all who knew her can attest, Gillian loved tennis, golf, and other sports and her competitive spirit always shone through.

Gillian is survived by her four children: Bruce (Meghan) Donaldson of Summit, NJ; John (Sarah) Donaldson of Denver, CO; Jane Donaldson of Jersey City, NJ; and David (Danielle) Donaldson of Irvine CA; and, her eleven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday July 9, 2021 at the Episcopal Church of Saints Peter and John (169 Genesee Street). Calling hours will be held at the Langham Funeral Home (75 Genesee Street) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 8, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the YMCA-WEIU. Arrangements by Langham Funeral Home. www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.