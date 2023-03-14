Gladys Nye

May 14, 1933 - March 10, 2023

UNION SPRINGS — Gladys Nye, 89, of Bluefield Road, Union Springs, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023. Mrs. Nye was born in Fleming, NY on May 14, 1933, to the late Harry and Rena (Lasher) Edmunds.

Gladys retired from Auburn Nursing Home where she was a dedicated nurse's aide for 32 years. She was always giving back to her community and willing to help anyone in need. Gladys spent many years volunteering at the Fleming Federated Church as well as churches in Union Springs; and made countless book donations to the Springport Free Library.

Gladys is survived by her children: Leonard (Cathy) Nye, Craig (Lori Eastman) Nye, Susan Nye, Wendy (Mark) Dauerheim, and Michelle Nye; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Harold Nye; her two sons: Robin and Gail Nye; and her daughter, Melissa Nye.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m. all in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Burial will take place in the spring in Fleming Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in Gladys' name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Fleming Fire Dept. No. 2.

To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.