Gladys Rogalski

May 24, 1930 — Aug. 25, 2020

POPLAR COVE FLEMING — Gladys Rogalski, 90, of Poplar Cove Fleming, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home with her husband by her side. Gladys was born in Auburn, NY, on May 24, 1930, to the late Gladys Johnson. Gladys spent her time crocheting blankets, sweaters, hats and mittens for her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with family at their lake house. She especially loved trips on the party barge with the kids. Gladys is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bernard Rogalski; her children: Kathleen (Ron) Martin, Michael (Rita) Rogalski, Christine (George) Offenburg, Nancy Mawhir, Deborah (Jeff) Darrow, Mary Rogalski and Bob Perry, and Laurie (Dan) Mitchell; 16 grandchildren, several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

The Rogalski family would like to give special thanks to Access to Home Care for the compassionate care they gave Gladys. In addition they would also like to thank their neighbor Kathy Holmes for her love, care and support during this difficult time along with Hospice Care and the volunteers of Fleming Fire Dept. Co. #1 who made numerous visits in times of need.

Services will be held privately for the family. Donations may be made to Fleming Fire Dept. Co. #1 at 6063 W. Lake Rd., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home of Auburn.