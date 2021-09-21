 Skip to main content
Glenn G. Herrington

PORT BYRON — Glenn G. Herrington, 76, of Port Byron, passed away Sept. 18, 2021. He is survived by his siblings: Audrey (George) Benda, of Florida, Iva Bankart, of Virginia and Norman (Patty) Herrington, of Parishville, NY; his sister-in-law, Robin Herrington, of Port Byron and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be at a time to be announced. Leave condolences at cremationservicesofcny.com.

