Glenn Gilbert Ball

Nov. 8, 1962 - Dec. 21, 2022

AUBURN — On Dec. 21, 2022, Glenn Gilbert Ball passed away at the age of 60. Glenn was born in Auburn, NY on Nov. 8, 1962.

He was predeceased by his father, George Gilbert Ball. He is survived by his mother, Gail Ball; his brother, Scott Ball (Maggie); his sisters: Lisa Trump (Wade), Denise Rendon, (Tony), and Mary Mahoney (Dan). He is also survived by his nephews and nieces: Christine, Daniel, David, Jaime, Joshua, Jacob, Christopher, Glenn Mitchell, Jessica, Nathaniel, and Abigail.

Glenn was a joyful, fun-loving person. He loved going to work at the Seneca-Cayuga ARC Workshop for 32 years. He loved bowling and swimming and did both in the Special Olympics, ending up with about 50 medals and over two dozen trophies. He served in the church as an honorary lifetime Deacon, a bell ringer, candle lighter, Usher, Communion Server, and read scripture at times from the pulpit during the service.

He participated in the Showtime Program through the ARC. He tap-danced his heart out every time he was on stage.

Here is what Glenn would want to tell us about his life. He would say, I left before Christmas so here is a hearty, Ho Ho Ho, Merry Christmas! If you say it like me, you will feel joy, but try to use your best Santa voice when you say it, I did when I was a tap-dancing Santa in the Showtime Program, and I loved it. In fact, dancing was one of my favorite things. I loved to watch the Rockettes and dance along with them. That drove mom crazy, but she let me do it anyway. You can guess that I always danced with the bride at weddings I attended. I loved going on cruises with my mom and dad, especially the line dancing at the end of each day. I was also able to travel with my mom and aunt Frank. I named her Frank because Frances is just not as fun to say. I got to joke and sing with her and slow down her pace. Why does everyone move so fast? I loved being with aunt Frank.

I also loved the library. Did you see my name on the honorary brick outside the entrance? I am so proud of it, please notice it every time you go to the library. The library ladies know where all the best cookbooks and sports books are. Ask them for help because they always helped me. I walked there every day that I could, and I recommend it for exercise. In fact, I used to fake how tired I was walking home from the library with my brother-in-law Tony, only to summon enough energy to race him to my house ... after I handed him all my books to carry.

Speaking of brothers-in-law, whenever Wade came to town, I talked him into a trip to the store to pick up little American flags and an extra stash of Mountain Dew just in case mom wanted to limit how many I should drink. I loved the American flag and proudly put mine in front of my house daily.

I loved to rake leaves and pick up sticks. These were the most fun exercises ever! If we did not have enough sticks in our yard, I could always go pick up my neighbor's sticks and pile them up in my wheelbarrow. I was so happy in the fall when the leaves came down fresh every morning so I knew I could rake again after work.

Church was one of my favorite places. I loved lighting candles and ringing the bell, but the best part was the Share and Care time. I could raise my hand weekly starting in September and share that my birthday was coming soon ... on November 8.

My sister Mary thinks I might have been a showman or a scholar in another life. Well, I kind of was in this one! I loved words, from notebooks full of my penmanship practice, to word searches and library books, I loved words. I was a showman on the stage, but did you know I sang and danced at home whenever there was music I liked on TV? I also loved wrestling. I know the neighbors heard me shouting with the best of the fans during the WWF broadcasts. I liked having my picture taken too. I put on my best smile for Mary so she would have the photo of me to share with you.

Denise and Tony were stationed in Rome, but they lived with us for four months while looking for a home. I always kissed Denise on the cheek after she cooked and told her, "You a good cook". I taught Tony to do that too. Tony and I also talked about our "booones" when it was cold and our bodies were not working the way they should, unless the music started playing, then I could dance and forget all about my tired "boones". We argued about who was better, Batman or Superman, but I really liked them both.

I liked to charm the ladies in my life by telling them, "You cute". I made sure to take Maggie's hand and give her a dance twirl every time she got up out of her chair. I bought a rose for Lisa for Christmas one year. She did not seem to mind that I gave mom the rest of the dozen. I was so good at choosing gifts that Maggie kept most of the ones I bought her. I wonder if Wade and Lisa are still wearing the bright red shirts I bought them.

I knew what I liked, from red roses to Scooby Doo. When I saw what I liked I always announced, "That's my kind!" When I was proud of an accomplishment, I exclaimed, "I DID it!"

My brother Scott said my life mattered so I will let him finish my story in his words:

His was a life that mattered.

He taught us to be patient and persistent, to keep trying, even if we failed.

He taught us to forgive. Yes, he would get mad and sulk, but 30 minutes later it would be as if nothing had happened.

He taught us to be charitable. He did not know how to be unkind, but he knew to avoid those who are.

He taught us to be resilient. He would cheer passionately for his beloved Dallas Cowboys, until the other team won ... immediately becoming "my team."

He taught us to accept life as it unfolds for us and to embrace God's plans for us.

Yes ... His was a life that mattered.

Our whole family wants to thank the Weedsport community that knew, loved, and helped Glenn. Thank you to the Librarians who took time to assist Glenn and the people who watched Glenn as he walked to the library. Thank you for letting us know if he was having a problem on the way. Thank you to the members of the Baptist Church who always accepted him as any other member. Thank you to the Presbyterians who sent him so many cards. This community was a great place to raise a special needs child. Thank you all.

Our final words to Glenn are this; You really were a gentle soul. We wish we could be as forgiving, joyful, and resilient as you were. The world would be a better place if we were. You have gone on to heaven, but we want to say, "Glenn, job well done YOU DID IT!"

A Celebration of Glenn's life will be held on March 11, 2023 at the First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, you can donate in memory of Glenn to the Weedsport First Baptist Church, the Weedsport Free Library, or the Alzheimer's Association.