Glenn M. Porter

Nov. 29, 1953 - Nov. 3, 2021

AUBURN — Glenn M. Porter (known as Newt, the Mayor of Porterville) passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. He was born in Auburn, NY on Nov. 29, 1953, son of the late Laverne and Roberta (Marsh) Porter.

Glenn graduated from Skaneateles High School and Alfred State College. He worked as a Cost Accountant for McQuay in Auburn, NY for 42 years retiring in 2016.

In his retirement he continued to work at Owasco Rural Cemetery where he took great pride in trimming gravestones. Glenn's happiest times were with his many friends and family. He enjoyed camping, lending a hand with neighborhood farms, setting up his tents for celebrations, hosting pig roasts and cooking chicken for New Hope Fire Department. Glenn also enjoyed his John Deere two-cylinder tractors. Glenn was a long-time member of the New Hope Fire Department.

Glenn is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Porter; and son, James Porter; a brother, Gary (Debbie) Porter; several nieces and nephews; mother and father in-law; sisters and brothers-in-law. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Bruce Porter.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home in Skaneateles. Funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Moravia. Private burial will be held at Owasco Rural Cemetery. Donations can be made in his name to New Hope Fire Department or Four Town First Aid Squad, Moravia.

