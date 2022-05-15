Gloria C. Hurd

Nov. 2, 1925 - May 7, 2022

CATO - Gloria C. Hurd, 96, of Cato, NY, passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, May 7, 2022, at the Fingerlakes Center for Living Auburn NY. She was born November 2, 1925, in Fulton NY.

Predeceased by husband of 68 years, A. Francis Deforest Hurd. She is survived by son, James Hurd, and partner, Thomas Abbott of Cato, NY; and grandson, Warren Hurd, and partner, Cherilynn Calabrese of Greece, NY; daughter-in-law, Dorris A. Hurd of Macedon.

Gloria spent 76 years at her Cato NY home.

Always active in community, Gloria was a founding member of the Cato Fire Department Auxiliary. She also served as President of the Cato Meridian Central School PTA, Secretary for the Town of Ira Planning Board. Gloria also served on the Ira, NY, Board of Elections, and the Board of Directors for the Bethel, NY Cemetery.

A private graveside service will be held at the Cato Union Cemetery at a future date.

Those wishing to remember Gloria in a special way can make gifts in her memory to the Cato Fire Department, Inc. of Cato NY, 2569 East Main St., Cato, NY 13033. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com.