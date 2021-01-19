Gloria C. Turosz
July 4, 1922 - Jan. 15, 2021
AUBURN — Gloria C. Turosz, 98, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Gloria was born July 4, 1922 in Auburn, the daughter of the late Clarence and Grace (Jordan) Chase of Owasco.
She was a 1939 graduate (and proud to say third in her class) of Skaneateles High School. Gloria owned and operated her own hairdressing business on State Street in Auburn for over 50 years, until her retirement in 2008. She also delivered mail on the "Star Route" to Owasco for many years.
Gloria brought much joy to her family with her witty observations and appreciation for finding the humor in life. She loved baking, cooking, gardening, and was always ready for a "great adventure." Her greatest enjoyment came in the summer months she spent with family at her cottage in KOZY COVE on Cayuga Lake. At the age of 96 she mastered a smart tablet and soon became "Queen" of online Scrabble and Rumikub.
Gloria is survived by her son, Richard Turosz and his wife, Linda, of Tampa, FL; her daughter, Constance Turose, of Parish; daughter, Francine Wiese and her husband, Brian, of Gibsonburg, OH; a son, John Turose and his wife, Jennylee, of Auburn; and her daughter, Jennifer Turner and her husband, James, of Moravia. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Michele (Paul) Paulding, Richard (Jill) Turosz and Kristen (Chris) Smith, Andrew Wiese; Kaela, Alyssa, John and Chase Turose; Amanda (Brian) Jessie, Matthew (Heather) Turner and Dylan Turner; five great-grandchildren: Taylor (Jon) Thorn, Nicholas Smith, Lily, Venita and Madison Turner; her sister, Elinor Manchester, of Moravia; nephew, Ross; niece, Paula Chase; grandniece and nephew; a dear friend and "daughter" Diane Hunter. Also surviving Gloria is her faithful feline companion Vivian, who brought laughter, love and mischief to her life from the moment she arrived.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husband Matthew J. Turosz in 1988, and her niece Lynn Manchester-Upton in 2017.
Contributions may be made to St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary Ave., Auburn 13021 or to a charity of one's choice.
There will be no public services at this time, due to COVID-19.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.