Gloria C. Turosz

July 4, 1922 - Jan. 15, 2021

AUBURN — Gloria C. Turosz, 98, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Gloria was born July 4, 1922 in Auburn, the daughter of the late Clarence and Grace (Jordan) Chase of Owasco.

She was a 1939 graduate (and proud to say third in her class) of Skaneateles High School. Gloria owned and operated her own hairdressing business on State Street in Auburn for over 50 years, until her retirement in 2008. She also delivered mail on the "Star Route" to Owasco for many years.

Gloria brought much joy to her family with her witty observations and appreciation for finding the humor in life. She loved baking, cooking, gardening, and was always ready for a "great adventure." Her greatest enjoyment came in the summer months she spent with family at her cottage in KOZY COVE on Cayuga Lake. At the age of 96 she mastered a smart tablet and soon became "Queen" of online Scrabble and Rumikub.