Gloria Geherin

Aug. 24, 1926 - Jan. 5, 2023

AUBURN — Gloria Geherin, "Glo," 96, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2023 with her family by her side at Finger Lakes Center for Living. She was born on Aug. 24, 1926, in Auburn where she lived her entire life. Gloria married the love of her life, Jack in August of 1947, who predeceased her in 2011. They raised five children and had a long and very happy life together.

Gloria was a former employee of the National Bank of Auburn. In later years was office manager at Fort Hill Cemetery. But her favorite job was also her passion, raising her children.

Gloria was a very talented seamstress, she made all of her own clothes and was truly a fashion statement. She enjoyed knitting and was always making something, sweaters, blankets, mittens and scarfs. She was often called on to help others with their projects, or an emergency repair. She enjoyed golfing and was a member at Owasco Country Club. Gloria was an avid bridge player and a member of several bridge clubs.

One of her biggest joys was being on Owasco Lake where she enjoyed life to the fullest. Spending summers at "Camp Glo-Gil" with family and friends, all were welcome and there was always a burger and a drink. She hosted many parties, be it birthdays, graduations, wedding showers, Fourth of July, Great Race, beginning the summer or ending the summer. Glo enjoyed boating around the lake, she was the first on and last off, she enjoyed every ride, her favorite being her last, on her 96th birthday with her children.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her oldest child, Ann Scanlan. She is survived by her children Mark and Jennifer Geherin, Thomas and Melissa Geherin, Christopher and Kathy Geherin, Jean and Jack Baraczek, Ann's husband, John Scanlan; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be private at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that kept both of our parents, comfortable and happy over the past years. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gloria's name may be made to the Matthew House or to a charity of choice.

