 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gloria J. Couturier

Gloria J. Couturier

{{featured_button_text}}

Gloria J. Couturier

AUBURN — Gloria J. Couturier, 75, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Auburn Rehab & Nursing Center. She was the daughter of the late Laverne and Hazel Davis Watts-Gould.

Gloria was a friendly, helpful and caring person. She loved going for long walks and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by children: Rebecca Gould, Shawn Couturier (Gloria J.), Brian (Jacqueline) Couturier, Jody Lee Couturier; sisters: Georgian Gould, Karen Larson, Janet Pond; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Victor W. Couturier, son, Wayne Gould, and grandson, Sean Couturier.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 1303 East State Route 5, Elbridge, NY 13060 in memory of Gloria Couturier.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

German model train earns musical world record with wine glasses

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News