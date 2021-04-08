Gloria J. Couturier

AUBURN — Gloria J. Couturier, 75, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Auburn Rehab & Nursing Center. She was the daughter of the late Laverne and Hazel Davis Watts-Gould.

Gloria was a friendly, helpful and caring person. She loved going for long walks and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by children: Rebecca Gould, Shawn Couturier (Gloria J.), Brian (Jacqueline) Couturier, Jody Lee Couturier; sisters: Georgian Gould, Karen Larson, Janet Pond; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Victor W. Couturier, son, Wayne Gould, and grandson, Sean Couturier.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 1303 East State Route 5, Elbridge, NY 13060 in memory of Gloria Couturier.