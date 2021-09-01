Gloria Jupin

CATAWBA, NC/lAUBURN, NY — Gloria Jupin passed away to be with her Heavenly Father on Aug. 29, 2021.

Gloria's life was one of service to God, her family, her church family, and her community. Empowered by the Holy Spirit, Gloria sought to make God known to others by being a reflection of His love.

Gloria was a member of Daughters of the King and the motto of the organization would come to define her life: "For God's sake ... I am but one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. What I can do, I ought to do. What I ought to do, by the grace of God I will do. Lord, what will you have me do?"

A mother of four and grandmother of seven, Gloria always placed others before herself. In the communities she resided, Auburn, NY, Jordan-Elbridge, NY and Catawba, NC, Gloria brought with her a sincere desire to bless others and be useful. Gloria began her professional career as a social worker. After taking time to raise her children, she became a public school teacher, serving as a beloved teacher for many years in the Jordan-Elbridge School District, NY and finishing her career in Catawba Public Schools, NC.