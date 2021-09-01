Gloria Jupin
CATAWBA, NC/lAUBURN, NY — Gloria Jupin passed away to be with her Heavenly Father on Aug. 29, 2021.
Gloria's life was one of service to God, her family, her church family, and her community. Empowered by the Holy Spirit, Gloria sought to make God known to others by being a reflection of His love.
Gloria was a member of Daughters of the King and the motto of the organization would come to define her life: "For God's sake ... I am but one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. What I can do, I ought to do. What I ought to do, by the grace of God I will do. Lord, what will you have me do?"
A mother of four and grandmother of seven, Gloria always placed others before herself. In the communities she resided, Auburn, NY, Jordan-Elbridge, NY and Catawba, NC, Gloria brought with her a sincere desire to bless others and be useful. Gloria began her professional career as a social worker. After taking time to raise her children, she became a public school teacher, serving as a beloved teacher for many years in the Jordan-Elbridge School District, NY and finishing her career in Catawba Public Schools, NC.
Alongside being a mother and professional educator, Gloria's service contributions included: PTA President, Elbridge, NY, Church Vestry Officer, Christ Church, Jordan, NY and Church of the Epiphany, Newton, NC and Youth Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, Christ Church, Jordan, NY. Gloria and her husband regularly enjoyed opportunities to serve those in need, in and around their communities. Gloria had a particular passion for helping disadvantaged women and devoted much time and resources to the cause.
Her family life was one of unconditional love and affection for all. She always looked forward to organizing a family event, no matter what the occasion; be it a birthday, graduation, or any other life event. After learning of her illness and decline in health over the past few months many have reflected on the past and referred to her as the glue that brought families, friends, and acquaintances closer together.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Michael; her sons: Richard (Jennifer), Robert, Michael; and daughter, Michelle (Harbinder); her grandchildren: Grant, Rohan, Aubrey, Aviana, DeAnna, RaeAnn and Tori will miss her dearly. Gloria's siblings: William "Bill" Andre (Chris), Peggy Vivenzio (Jim), Nancy Andre - who were a constant presence in her life will also miss her, as will all the nieces and nephews who loved her immensely.
Gloria was predeceased by her parents, William Andre and Gladys Johnson-Andre, and her younger brother, Mark Andre.
Calling hours are this Saturday morning from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services will follow at noon Saturday in SS. Peter & John Church on Genesee Street. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.