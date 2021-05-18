Gloria M. (Fennessy) Offenburg

Gloria (Fennessy) Offenburg
Feb. 8, 1924 - May 14, 2021
AUBURN — Gloria M. Offenburg, 97, of State Street Road, Auburn passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital surrounded by the love of her family. Gloria was born in Auburn on Feb. 8, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Clara (Simon) Fennessy.
Gloria was a graduate of Central High. She entered the workforce taking on various roles. She worked at Alco, Lighthouse Restaurant, and the Mandana Inn. She found her calling and discovered one of her true talents as a chef happily working with the Colella family at the Hollywood Restaurant for over 30 years. There, she created many delicious dishes that her customers raved about.
Gloria married her husband, Bernard Offenburg, on July 1, 1946. They enjoyed travelling together to places such as Yellowstone National Park and Alaska. They also took pleasure in going to baseball games together.
Gloria was devoted to and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. One of her favorite activities was bingo. You would find her at St. Alphonsus or Sacred Heart on bingo nights enjoying the game and socializing with her friends. She always made her grandchildren feel special, by taking each of them to bingo on his/her own special night. Also, she kept her hands and mind active with both crocheting and knitting numerous blankets and clothing to show her love for her family members. In addition, she had a great love for the Lord and frequently attended daily Mass. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and one of its founding members.
She spent most of her life taking care of her family and provided them with special, tasty meals. Her soups were flavorful and created without a recipe. She would say, "Just use whatever you have in your refrigerator." She loved to challenge you to a game of Rummy, and she would win! Gloria and Bernie enjoyed spending time with their friends in St. Petersburg, FL, where they had a winter home. Gloria had many caring, close friends there, who all supported each other on a daily basis. She was quite an amazing woman and remained so after her husband passed away. Even though Gloria was in her 90s, she continued to spend the winters in Florida. She was a strong woman and self-reliant.
Gloria was predeceased by her loving husband, Bernard Offenburg, her daughter, Diane O. Westlake, sisters: Rita Horning, Arlene Howland, and Helen Bush, and brothers: Bob, Dick, and Donald "Butch" Fennessy, and her son-in-law, Harry Shaw.
She is survived by her children: Barbara Reohr and her husband, Robert, George Offenburg and his wife, Tina, and Elaine Shaw; her beloved grandchildren: Michelle Harrison, Robert Reohr, Jr., Steven Reohr, Amy Lopez, Maureen Westlake, Heather Westlake, Rachel Offenburg, Emily Chermack, Lisa Sobus, Sarah Sobus and Brian Sobus; her sisters: Marilyn Gowers and Jean Carter: and brothers: Tom and Bruce Fennessy; sister-in-law Jean Fennessy; and her best friend in FL, Lillian Barbier; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop. Friends may visit with Gloria's family on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church prior to her funeral mass. Her nephew Rev. James Fennessy will be the celebrant.
Memorials may be remembered to your local food pantry, in memory of Gloria (Fennessy) Offenburg.
Farrell Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.