Gloria M. (Fennessy) Offenburg

She spent most of her life taking care of her family and provided them with special, tasty meals. Her soups were flavorful and created without a recipe. She would say, "Just use whatever you have in your refrigerator." She loved to challenge you to a game of Rummy, and she would win! Gloria and Bernie enjoyed spending time with their friends in St. Petersburg, FL, where they had a winter home. Gloria had many caring, close friends there, who all supported each other on a daily basis. She was quite an amazing woman and remained so after her husband passed away. Even though Gloria was in her 90s, she continued to spend the winters in Florida. She was a strong woman and self-reliant.