Gloria (Spinelli) DeMarco

AUBURN — Gloria (Spinelli) DeMarco, of Auburn, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late George and Louise (DeMassi) Spinelli, Sr.

Gloria was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

She retired from General Electric after more than 25 years of service.

Gloria enjoyed the company of others and was very active at the Boyle Center as a greeter for many years, where she resided. She also liked playing cards, bingo and was an avid bowler.

Gloria was not fortunate enough to have her own children, but treated her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She will be sadly missed by all.

She is survived by her loving sister, and good friend, Barbara Manzone; loving brother, George (Karen) Spinelli; as well as several special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was also predeceased by her husband, Daniel, and four brothers: John, Michael, Robert and James Spinelli.

There are no calling hours.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart church for Gloria's Mass of Christian burial. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church, or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.