AUBURN - Goldie M. VanFleet, 72, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Irene Bond Stevens. Goldie was a graduate of Weedsport High School. Goldie worked at Springside Inn for 35 years. She enjoyed bingo with her husband, James, and the grandchildren. She also loved outings and cookouts with the family. When she was younger she enjoyed bowling and won many awards at the game. Goldie was loved by many and her life touched so many lives.