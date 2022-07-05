Goldie M. VanFleet
AUBURN - Goldie M. VanFleet, 72, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Irene Bond Stevens. Goldie was a graduate of Weedsport High School. Goldie worked at Springside Inn for 35 years. She enjoyed bingo with her husband, James, and the grandchildren. She also loved outings and cookouts with the family. When she was younger she enjoyed bowling and won many awards at the game. Goldie was loved by many and her life touched so many lives.
She is survived by children: James Paul VanFleet (Sylvia), Julie VanFleet, Jeannine Vibbert (David) and Jason VanFleet; many sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents, Goldie was predeceased by her husband, James P. VanFleet; and brother, Carl Stevens.
There will be a celebration of life at 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com