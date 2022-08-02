Gordon F. McLaughlin Sr.
July 26, 2022
Gordon F. McLaughlin Sr., 83, of Elbridge, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Commons. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Gertrude Schreader and James McLaughlin. Gordon joined the Navy in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1960. He owned McLaughlin's Mobile Homes and Moving and later was employed at Adirondack Furniture. He loved life and enjoyed his camp and fishing. Gordon adored his pets. He was predeceased in addition to his parents by his step mother Lillian McLaughlin and in 1996 by his son Gordon F. McLaughlin Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years Doreen; three sons: Stephen, Daniel (Annette) and Kyle (Sarah); his daughter, Amy (Todd) Foster; half sister, Carol Springler; three granddaughters: Amanda, Hannah, and Olivia; several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Elbridge. Contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation or the Elbridge Fire Dept. visit: bushfuneralhomes.com