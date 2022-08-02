Gordon F. McLaughlin Sr., 83, of Elbridge, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Commons. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Gertrude Schreader and James McLaughlin. Gordon joined the Navy in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1960. He owned McLaughlin's Mobile Homes and Moving and later was employed at Adirondack Furniture. He loved life and enjoyed his camp and fishing. Gordon adored his pets. He was predeceased in addition to his parents by his step mother Lillian McLaughlin and in 1996 by his son Gordon F. McLaughlin Jr.